Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.32.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $26,430,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

