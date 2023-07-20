Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Down 13.9% in June

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $77.52.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $92,837.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after buying an additional 621,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

