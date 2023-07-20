Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 1,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Coty were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,742,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,397,000 after buying an additional 267,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,274,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,613,000 after purchasing an additional 330,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Coty Company Profile



Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.



