Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Workday were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Stock Performance

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.93, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average is $199.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $234.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.