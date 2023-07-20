Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $230.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.