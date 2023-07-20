Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $54,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Republic Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

RSG opened at $149.41 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $136.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.