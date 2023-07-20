Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $30,000 in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLD. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $479.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velo3D news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $41,358.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,350,737.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Velo3D news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 21,754 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $41,985.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 793,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $41,358.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,350,737.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,823 shares of company stock worth $129,534 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Velo3D

(Free Report)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.