Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $131,700 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

