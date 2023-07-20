Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases Shares of 5,190 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 66.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

CMRE opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

