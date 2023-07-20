Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

