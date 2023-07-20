Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 274 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $454.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.