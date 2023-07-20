Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 348 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $242.49 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

