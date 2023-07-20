Comparing First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) & Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) and Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Searchlight Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Quantum Minerals and Searchlight Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 2 5 4 0 2.18 Searchlight Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Searchlight Minerals.

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Searchlight Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 10.31% 5.37% 2.65% Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Searchlight Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $7.63 billion 2.45 $1.03 billion $1.04 25.90 Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Minerals has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Searchlight Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Phage Genomics, Inc and changed its name to Searchlight Minerals Corp. in June 2005. Searchlight Minerals Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

