Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Further Reading

