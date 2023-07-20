Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
