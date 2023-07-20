Credit Suisse Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

