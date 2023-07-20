Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Capital Management bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

