Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPIX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.