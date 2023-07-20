Cwm LLC Acquires 11,683 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

