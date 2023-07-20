Cwm LLC Acquires 4,675 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 5.24% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.