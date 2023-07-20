Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

