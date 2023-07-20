Cwm LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

