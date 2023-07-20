Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

