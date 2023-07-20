Cwm LLC Buys 1,714 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

