Cwm LLC Buys 210,210 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 678.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,210 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

