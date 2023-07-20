Cwm LLC Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2,692.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,206 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.