Cwm LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

