Cwm LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.50.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $243.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day moving average of $247.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

