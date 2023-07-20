Cwm LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

