Cwm LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

