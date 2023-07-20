Cwm LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.69% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,648,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DBMF opened at $27.35 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $730.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

