Cwm LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

MO stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.