Cwm LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

