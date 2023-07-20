Cwm LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $497.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

