Cwm LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1,552.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,140 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 508,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 476,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

