Cwm LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AMT opened at $189.11 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

