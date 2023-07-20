Cwm LLC Purchases 79,426 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7,966.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,426 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 724,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,847,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

