Cwm LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $255.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $255.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.62 and its 200 day moving average is $235.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

