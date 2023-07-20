Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 115,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJP stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.17.
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
