Cwm LLC Reduces Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

