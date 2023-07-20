Cwm LLC Sells 16,338 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 495,942 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 299,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.