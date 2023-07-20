Cwm LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

