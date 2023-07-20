Cwm LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $42.64.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.