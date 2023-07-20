Cwm LLC Sells 4,978 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -632.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

