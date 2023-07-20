Cwm LLC Sells 7,581 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.9 %

CVS stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

