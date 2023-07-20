D-Wave Quantum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,201 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 246% compared to the average volume of 926 call options.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.18. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $795,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $53,979.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $67,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the first quarter worth $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $66,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 179.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,543 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

