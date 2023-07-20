Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.