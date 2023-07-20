Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,924 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 158.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.