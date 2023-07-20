Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,406 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 182.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

