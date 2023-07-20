Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,723 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

