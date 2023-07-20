Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 866 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Shares of HCA opened at $286.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.86 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

