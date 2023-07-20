Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,697,000 after buying an additional 208,201 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,774,000 after buying an additional 969,278 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

