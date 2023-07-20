Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $166.65 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.